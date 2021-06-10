Charles Barkley Names Growing Problem For The NBA

Before the start of this year’s NBA playoffs, the battle for New York was in full swing between the Knicks and Nets.

While the Knicks have since been eliminated from the postseason and the Nets have established themselves as an overwhelming title favorite, Charles Barkley still believes the team from Madison Square Garden has the edge in one category.

Speaking with reporters recently, Barkley praised the Knicks’ electric playoff atmosphere at MSG in this year’s first-round series.

As for the Nets’ fan performance, Sir Chuck wasn’t quite as impressed — calling Brooklyn’s arena a “mausoleum.”

“The Brooklyn Nets got a much better team, but when they play it’s like a mausoleum. And they got a much better team,” Barkley said, peNew York insider Stefan Bondy. “I want (the Knicks) because that place was on fire, and I’m hoping they keep getting better because that place was fire. I’ve been there when it’s been on fire.

“It’s great for the NBA that the Knicks are doing good.”

Barkley’s qualms with the Nets likely also stem from his outspoken dislike of the NBA’s “superteam” era.

The Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on this as well. He believes it’s a growing problem within the game.

“I just don’t think that’s good for the game. Even though we didn’t win a championship, the Sixers were worth watching when I was there. The Knicks were worth watching. The Pacers were worth watching when Reggie (Miller) was there. Same with Atlanta and Dominique (Wilkins),” Barkley said. “So I just don’t think it’s good for business but these young kids, they all fold to peer pressure and feel like they got to win a championship or their life sucks.”

The Knicks were eliminated in the first round after a five-game series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets rolled to a 2-0 second-round lead against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.