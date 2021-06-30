Charles Barkley Has A Blunt Message For Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is having a big postseason, leading his team to the Western Conference Finals. In the process, he’s opened up about the criticism that’s come his way over the years.

George, who’s been mocked over the years for his failure to show up in big moments, was asked if he feels he faces more criticism than others.

“I do. And it’s the honest truth. It’s a fact. But I can’t worry about that. It comes with the job, I guess. … I still try to go and dominate. … And so I’m beyond that, you know what I mean. I am who I am. I wish I could shoot 80%, 75%, on a nightly basis, but it’s not realistic,” he said, via ESPN.

“What I can do is do everything else. They can judge me on what they want to. That part don’t matter to me. I’m going to go out there and hoop and give it everything I got.”

Charles Barkley isn’t having that, though.

“Paul George is a terrific player, but that comes with being a terrific player,” Barkley said bluntly on Tuesday night.

"Paul George is a terrific player, but that comes with being a terrific player." Chuck reacts to PG saying he gets criticized more than other NBA stars. pic.twitter.com/20bLt2laj8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 30, 2021

Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals series between the Suns and Clippers is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.