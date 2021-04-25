The Spun

Charles Barkley Criticized For Offensive Mascot Comment

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Former NBA star turned broadcaster Charles Barkley is known for speaking his mind without much of a filter. While that typically makes for great television, it can sometimes get the Hall of Famer in some trouble. The latter happened earlier this week.

Barkley, who starred collegiately at Auburn before dominating in the NBA, took a shot at an SEC rival on Thursday night’s Inside the NBA.

The show’s host, Ernie Johnson, praised Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for scoring 29 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Caldwell-Pope played collegiately at Georgia and the Bulldogs were brought up during the recap.

“Georgia the only school in the world that they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said on TNT.

Unsurprisingly, Barkley is taking some heat for that comment.

“So totally uncalled for,” said Johnson, who added, “Not even gonna dignify that with a response.”

This isn’t the first time Barkley has “joked” about women in different cities, either. He’s often taken some shots at the women of San Antonio.

“Some big ol’ women down there [in San Antonio] … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers,” Barkley said in 2014.

He added: “Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there… They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there.”

Barkley, 58, grew up in SEC country, having been raised in Alabama before attending Auburn.


