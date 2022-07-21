Charles Barkley Expecting An Offer: Sports Media World Reacts

All eyes are on Charles Barkley as he ponders a possible broadcasting offer from the LIV Golf series.

On Wednesday, the NBA Hall of Famer reportedly had dinner with LIV commissioner Greg Norman to discuss a possible role with the series' media team. In addition to this meeting, he's set to play during the Pro-Am portion of the next LIV event.

Barkley says he expects to receive an offer from Norman and LIV Golf soon, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Will be real sad if he leaves basketball for golf," one fan said.

"I'm good with Barkley doing LIV broadcasts as long as he stays with NBA on TNT," another added.

"LIV spilling into other sports was not something I saw coming. TNT losing Barkley would absolutely suck," another wrote.

Barkley has an exclusive broadcasting deal with Turner Sports' TNT through the 2024-25 NBA season. If he somehow manages to get out of this contract, he would likely have to give up his iconic role on the award-winning Inside The NBA show.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has already poached some of the biggest names from the golf world — both players and broadcasters — with massive contract agreements. Now, it appears the controversial organization could be taking talent from other sports as well.