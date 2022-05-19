Charles Barkley Had NSFW Message: NBA World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If there is one person who isn't going to take heckling from NBA fans in silence it's TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley. But the NSFW way in which he did so yesterday is going viral today.

During yesterday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Barkley told off a fan who was heckling him. He told some fans who were shouting at him to leave him alone "or he'd f- your mama."

As you can imagine, NBA fans absolutely loved that bold response from Barkley. Just about everyone is praising him for being the best at clapping back like that.

It should be no surprise that the clip has gone viral with millions of views with thousands of likes and replies. Here is just a small taste of how fans have reacted:

Warning: The language is graphic.

Charles Barkley has never been a fan of hecklers or trolls. But that doesn't mean he won't occasionally defend their right to be annoying.

Lest we forget, Barkley once pointed out that there's no point in athletes physically confronting their haters as the athletes have the physical ability to do way more serious harm if a confrontation ever came to blows.

For someone who pretty much thrives on getting into arguments with people these days, Barkley probably doesn't mind it too much.

That said, Barkley might be better served not making a habit of "feeding the trolls," lest it play into the distraction.