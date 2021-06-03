Charles Barkley Has 2-Word Nickname For Anthony Davis

Former NBA great turned analyst Charles Barkley isn’t one to hold anything back when talking about today’s game. He certainly didn’t hold back when talking about Anthony Davis on Tuesday night.

Davis is one of the game’s best players, but he’s struggled to stay healthy as of late. He missed a lot of time in the regular season and has battled through an injury in the first round of the playoffs. Davis was unavailable for Game 5 against Phoenix and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for Game 6.

The Lakers are desperate to get Davis onto the floor, as they were blown out by the Suns in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Barkley discussed Davis’ status on Tuesday night. He has a two-word nickname for the NBA star.

“Street clothes.”

Barkley explained.

“The Lakers can’t win this series without ‘Street Clothes’,” Barkley said. “I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis because he’s always in street clothes.”

Davis has been great when healthy, but the Lakers missed him greatly in Game 5. It’s unclear if he’ll be available in Game 6.

“Hopefully all the rehab and treatment that I’m doing pays off and the doctors clear me to go,” Davis said. “That’s what we want. So, getting more treatment tonight, tomorrow and kind of talk to the doctors before the game — before and after I shoot — and hopefully everything comes back good where they clear me.

“That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Game 6 of the Lakers vs. Suns series is set for 10:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.