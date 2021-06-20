The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Blunt Admission On ‘Cancel Culture’

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley has been a fixture in the sports media world for years, though the legendary NBA star will soon be retiring.

The former NBA star turned analyst for Turner Sports recently told Washington, D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan that he plans on walking away at 60.

Barkley, arguably the biggest voice in the NBA media space, does not want to work for much longer. The former NBA star admitted that he’s been bothered by the “cancel culture” that exists in the media world right now.

“If you crack a joke the wrong way, they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, you crossed the line,'” Barkley said. “I mean, they won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore when I’m always talking about their big ol’ women down in San Antonio. They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady (who) wrote an article.’ I’m like, ‘First of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio. I was just joking around.'”

This is not the first time Barkley has said he plans on retiring at 60, but it’s clear that his plans have not changed.

For now, though, Barkley will continue to analyze the sport for Turner Sports, clearly unafraid to say what’s on his mind.


