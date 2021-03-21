Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For College Sports Fans

Charles Barkley is a part of this year’s NCAA Tournament coverage on Turner Sports, which means the college sports world gets some very honest thoughts on the state of the game from the legendary NBA player.

The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst rarely hesitates to share his brutally honest opinions on the sports world.

Barkley shared his blunt thoughts on college sports and how student-athletes are viewed during his NCAA Tournament analysis. He did not hold back.

“Education, to me, that’s my biggest gripe. When these people on television talk about who should get paid or not … I get sick and tired of people telling these young kids getting a free education is nothing,” he said during the NCAA Men’s Tournament broadcast on TBS.

“That’s total BS in my opinion. The NCAA got some issues and they’re not perfect, but to tell kids especially young Black kids that getting a free education is nothing is ridiculous and stupid.”

Preach #CharlesBarkley! #NCAA is the bottleneck but that doesn’t mean kids don’t deserve or want to earn a degree. pic.twitter.com/9GH4fkN7bK — Beta Theta (@BetaTheta4) March 20, 2021

Barkley made the same point during an interview in 2016.

“I do this little science experiment when I speak at schools. Let’s say I’m at a white school. I ask how many kids want to play pro sports. Less than 10 percent raised their hand. They say they want to be doctors, lawyers, engineers. But when I speak at predominantly black schools 90 percent of kids want to play sports,” he said in that interview.

“There are a couple that say they want to be doctors which makes me really proud. Our kids are brainwashed if they think they can only play sports or be entertainers. You gotta a better chance to be a doctor or a lawyer than playing in the NBA. There are 400 players in the NBA. What are the chances you are going to be one of the 400 players in the world? I’m not trying to bash their dreams, I wish everybody can do it, but you also have to be realistic. You are not going to play in the NBA; who are we kidding.”

College basketball players have been very outspoken at this year’s NCAA Tournament, using their platform to inspire change.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament will get underway on Sunday afternoon.