Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Election Deniers

Earlier this week, Charles Barkley was a guest on CNN and made his feeling on election deniers very clear.

Barkley called out anyone who questions the results of an election. He wondered if those people only believe the election is legitimate if their candidate wins the race.

“All these election deniers – are they only saying an elections legit if they win?” Barkley asked. “That’s the thing that’s frustrating to me."

"Are Republicans going to say unless we win that the election was stolen? Is that the motto we’re going to have for the rest of history? If they don’t win an election that it was stolen? And that was the thing that bothered me the most about watching Kari.”

It's a legitimate question Barkley considering election denial has seemingly been on the rise in recent years.

“I am disgusted with our politics,” Barkley added. “These people are elected to try and make things better. The notion that you’ve got to have every Republican vote, every Democratic vote is a flat-out joke! I can walk up to somebody who’s a Democrat or Independent or whatever, we don’t disagree on every subject and these politicians have ruined our country.”

