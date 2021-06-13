Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Phil Mickelson

Charles Barkley isn’t one to hold anything back – even when discussing his friendships.

The former NBA star turned analyst for Turner Sports has a lot of friends, many of whom are athletes. Over the years, Barkley has developed a friendship with Phil Mickelson.

Barkley recently admitted that Mickelson can be quite annoying as a friend, though.

The former NBA star had some brutally honest comments on the 2021 PGA Championship winner.

“Phil Mickelson is a great friend of mine. I’ve known him a long time, him and Amy. They’re awesome. But Phil is that annoying friend,” Barkley said during the American Century Championship’s media day, per Yahoo! Sports. “When you ask him a question, instead of answering your question ‑‑ like, if you said, hey, what’s the weather like, he says, you want the humidity, the barometric pressure, the high and low for the day. No, man, I just want the damn weather. Tell me what the temperature is right now.”

“So, even though as great a guy he is when you ask him a question, it’s like, yo, what do you think of this putt? Well, it’s down grain, it’s into the grain, it’s going to pull towards the valley. Yo, man, just tell me where to hit the putt. I ain’t got time to be analyzing down grain, up grain. It’s pulling toward the valley.”

That seems like a pretty fair description of Mickelson, based on everything we’ve seen over the years.

A Barkley-Mickelson podcast could be pretty fun, though…