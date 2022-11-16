Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Message For Brooklyn Nets

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Chris Weber, and Charles Barkley after Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

NBA analyst Charles Barkley didn't hold back when discussing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The sports media personality says the team "ain't even close" to winning a championship, and claims its stars have "wasted" the last few seasons.

"This team's been together for four years. When they went there four years ago, we were like 'They're going to win a couple championships.' They ain't even close," Barkley said on Inside the NBA. "When you have a good team, you have to take advantage of it. This is a wasted four years for these guys."

Despite a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets are 6-8 to start the 2022-23 season. This isn't a new development for this recent Brooklyn roster. The Nets have failed to make it past the second round each season since Kyrie and Durant arrived in 2019.

There were serious questions about the futures of both Durant and Irving earlier this offseason. If the team fails to improve throughout this ongoing campaign, those questions will no doubt resurface next offseason.

