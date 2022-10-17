Charles Barkley Has Made A Decision On His Broadcasting Future

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite talks that he'd like to retire at 60, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a contract to remain on-air with the network for at least the next decade.

According to the New York Post, the 59-year-old Hall of Famer struck a new 10-year deal with Turner Sports rumored to be near $200 million.

The "Inside the NBA" crew will now remain together for the foreseeable future as Shaquille O'Neal is already locked up to a long-term agreement, and Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith have also re-signed.

Barkley has three years left on his current deal, which pays out $10 million annually, and is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining analysts in sports.

Per the Post's Andrew Marchand, the way Barkley's deal is structured, if TNT retains its NBA rights (which are set to expire in the 2024-25 season) his contract will go on for another seven years.

Upon his signing, Chuck will also reportedly add to his portfolio by working on several projects through his production company, Round Mound Media.