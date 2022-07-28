Charles Barkley Has Message For 9/11 Families Who Are Upset

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley has yet to make a decision on leaving Turner Sports for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

With that being said, Barkley told reporters this Thursday that LIV Golf will have to make a considerable offer to persuade him to leave, especially considering he's going to lose sponsors.

However, Barkley is also aware of the 9/11 families protesting LIV Golf for it being a Saudi-backed golf league.

He's going to take their thoughts into consideration, but Barkley also believes LIV Golf is being unfairly criticized.

"Barkley said the 9/11 families that are protesting LIV Golf deserve to be heard but added he thinks LIV Golf is unfairly taking grief compared to companies such as Berkshire Hathaway and BofA that have also taken Saudi money," tweeted Eric Fisher.

Barkley's sponsors feel a similar way - and it's likely he loses each and every one if signs on to become a broadcaster for LIV Golf.

That means the Saudi-backed golf league will have to pay big money to lure him away from Turner Sports.

Regardless of how you spin it, though, it's going to be a major disappointment if Barkley leaves Inside the NBA.