Charles Barkley Has Revealed How Much He Really Makes Per Year

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Chris Weber, and Charles Barkley after Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Charles Barkley makes more money than you think.

The NBA all-time great told Dan Patrick this Monday morning he makes $20 million a year through his various roles for Turner Sports.

So why is Barkley considering leaving it all behind for LIV Golf?

The 59-year-old could make more money, but it'll be up to the Saudi-backed golf league to meet his demands.

"Charles Barkley admits to Dan Patrick he makes around $20 million a year. Patricks asks if LIV triples the salary, would he go to LIV. Barkley said yes," tweets Jimmy Traina.

It's going to be interesting to see whether or not LIV Golf meets Barkley's demands.

Most of the sports world is hoping Barkley sticks around and keeps working for TNT. But no one would blame him if he left it all behind.

"Wouldn’t blame him. While that’s more money than one can spend, that would be money for his daughter, grandson, and generations after that. If I know I can set my family up for generations, I can’t say no to that," one fan wrote.

We should find out soon whether or not LIV Golf pays up.