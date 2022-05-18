Charles Barkley 'Hates' 1 Major City: Fans React

Charles Barkley is never afraid of sharing his mind on anything.

On TNT's "Inside the NBA" a few days ago, he dissed the city of San Francisco. He can't stand that city for some reason.

"We are going to hell, I mean San Francisco," Barkley said. "I hate San Francisco. I just don’t like it. Do I have to like a city cause y’all like it? I've never had fun there."

Barkley is going to have to pretend to love the city since the Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Final. The Warriors play just outside of San Francisco.

It didn't take long for NBA fans to react to this funny statement.

Game 1 of the Mavericks-Warriors series will tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.