Charles Barkley, Auburn basketball’s most notable alum, recently shared his thoughts on the NCAA investigation into his former program.

Joining ESPN’s broadcast of today’s matchup between No. 18 Auburn and Nebraska, Barkley ripped the league for it’s drawn-out investigation and punishments levied against the Tigers on Friday.

“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing,” the NBA on TNT host said. “Let’s get that out of the way.”

Yesterday, the NCAA’s four-year investigation into unethical conduct involving former assistant coach Chuck Person finally came to a close. Starting with today’s game, head coach Bruce Pearl was suspended for two contests. The Tigers, who are now on probation for the next four seasons (2021-25), also lost two scholarships, in addition to last year’s self-imposed postseason ban and recruiting restrictions.

“The NCAA’s got to do a much better job,” Barkley added. “But, listen, we’re going to move forward. We’ve got our two games and then we’ll have our coach back.”

Person was arrested after an FBI investigation and ultimately plead guilty to bribery charges back in 2017. The former assistant coach was found to have accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to direct Auburn players to a financial advisor.

Barkley is ready to put this past behind the program.

“I love Bruce. And, listen, I love Chuck Person,” he said. “I want him to know that. He made a mistake. I don’t hold that — there’s no perfect person out here.”

Even without Pearl on the sideline, the Tigers routed Nebraska in today’s game with a final score of 99-68.