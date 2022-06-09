Charles Barkley Identifies 1 Major Problem For Sports Today

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley is no stranger to gambling, but even he thinks sports betting has gone too far.

Per ESPN's David Purdum, the former NBA star expressed concern over legal sportsbooks making betting too widespread during the American Century celebrity gold tournament Wednesday.

"There's too much of it," Barkley said. "We've got people in the stands betting on who's going make the next free throws. Think about that. If I was a scumbag, I'd look at a guy in the stands, a friend, and say, 'Yo, I'm going to miss both of these free throws.' Now, that's cheating."

Barkley hasn't hid his gambling habits. He told Graham Bensinger that he's lost $1 million on around 10 or 20 occasions dating back to the 1980s.

These comments are also surprising given his role as a brand ambassador for FanDuel. He's appeared in commercials and regularly makes betting recommendations during sponsored segments on TNT's Inside the NBA.

Despite his reservations, Barkley knows there's no closing Pandora's Box now.

"Listen, gambling's always been part of sports," Barkley added. "That's why the NFL is King Kong, but I am concerned that you can sit in the stands and make bets now in the middle of a basketball game. But, like I said, the toothpaste is out of the tube, and I don't know how to put it back in."

That doesn't mean Barkley is done gambling. He told Purdum he bet $100,000 on himself to finish in the American Century's top 70 last year. Although he placed 76th, he was refunded since Las Vegas prohibits anyone from betting on an event as a participant.

This time, Barkley said he'll have a friend bet on his behalf.

Perhaps Barkley is proving his own point on sports betting growing too rampant, but it's likely to only become more common.