Charles Barkley Is Fed Up With Watching 1 NBA Team

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Charles Barkley unloaded on the Lakers during TNT's halftime show on Tuesday night.

The Lakers were trailing by 15 points to the Celtics at halftime. At that time, the game appeared to be over.

Instead of sharing his first-half analysis, Barkley went on a rant about how he hates talking about the Lakers.

Barkley believes the Lakers receive way too much attention despite being towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

"The Lakers stink,'' Barkley said. "They force us to show them all the time like they're gonna be good. It's a conspiracy... Then we got all these clowns talking about them every day. We have to talk about the Lakers? The Lakers are awful. They're a 12 seed. We don't talk about no other 12 seed. We don't ever talk about the Washington Wizards, do we? No. But for some reason, these morning talk shows and us have to talk about the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink."

The Lakers made a miraculous comeback in the second half just to blow the game in overtime.

Luckily for Barkley, he won't have to cover another Lakers game until 2023.