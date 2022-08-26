Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant's Career As Leader Has Been An "Abject Failure"

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Chris Weber, and Charles Barkley after Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

NBA analyst Charles Barkley recently revealed a harsh take on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

During an interview with ArizonaSports.com, the NBA Hall of Famer called Durant "Mr. Miserable" and referred to his career as a team leader an "abject failure."

“All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said on Thursday. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him. “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Durant has been the subject of recent NBA headlines for his apparent discontent with the Nets organization. Despite signing a four-year contract extension with the team last summer, he requested a trade earlier this offseason.

The 34-year-old All-Star reportedly asked ownership to fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. But in a surprise move earlier this week, he announced his decision to stay with the team this coming season.

Durant's next move is almost always a mystery to the NBA world.