Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving Should Have Been Suspended

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently became the subject of public criticism after he promoted a film containing anti-semitic tropes.

The NBA and the Nets organization have both denounced Kyrie's promotion, but he hasn't received any formal punishment. The All-Star point guard has played in each of Brooklyn's two game since the controversy.

Kyrie and the Nets are playing the Chicago Bulls in a featured matchup on TNT this evening. Before the game, NBA analyst Charles Barkley shared his opinion on the situation.

"I think the NBA dropped the ball. I think Adam [Silver] should've suspended him," Barkley said. "First of all, Adam is Jewish. You can't my $40 million then insult my religion... He should've been suspended."

Barkley compared Irving's situation to that of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earlier this season. Edwards was fined $40,000 for using a homophobic slur on social media.

Irving issued a statement on Twitter after the controversy emerged. He did not apologize or take accountability for his promotion.

Irving has zero points through 13 minutes in the first half of tonight's game.