Charles Barkley Names 1 Major Problem For The NBA

There’s been a major player empowerment movement in the NBA in recent years. Star players have been taking more control of their futures, often forcing their way out of franchises despite have several years remaining on their contract.

While players can obviously do whatever they want, it’s not great for the league to have constant movement among teams.

Charles Barkley agrees.

Speaking with compare.bet, the former NBA star turned analyst for Turner Sports believes that the player empowerment movement has gone too far.

“James Harden took the money and said f— you and gave Houston the middle finger. Now you got Ben Simmons who they owe $150 million, and he said, f— you, I’m not playing there. It’s screwed up. Going forward, you’re going to have to give a guy $150 million or $200 million and if he’s ever unhappy, you’re at his mercy. I don’t think that’s good for our league.”

“The owners are not going to take this s—lying down. I think the next collective bargaining agreement is going to be very contentious. There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to have a strike or a lockout.”

The next collective bargaining agreement is going to be very interesting. Perhaps something can be worked out between the players and the owners when it comes to forcing trades with multiple years remaining on contracts.