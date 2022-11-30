Charles Barkley Makes Bold "Guarantee" For U.S. At World Cup

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

The U.S. men's national team knocked off Iran yesterday to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round where they will face the Netherlands. With their success, they've found a brand new fan in NBA legend Charles Barkley.

On last night's edition of the NBA on TNT, Barkley declared that Netherlands is "in trouble" against the United States this weekend. He made his "GUARANTEE" that the USMNT would give Netherlands trouble.

"We're going to the Netherlands. We're gonna open a can of whoop-ass on. I gua-ran-tee that Netherlands is in trouble!" Barkley said. "We going all (the way). I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France - they got my boy (Kylian) Mbappe) in France and he ain't no joke."

For some, that Charles Barkley "gua-ran-tee" might wind up being the kiss of death. The NBA legend is known for making predictions that wind up being almost comically wrong.

Then again, most of those predictions Charles Barkley is known for are about basketball. Perhaps his accuracy will be a little bit different as it pertains to soccer.

The Netherlands are no joke though. They entered the tournament as the No. 10 team in the world and went undefeated in the group stage against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, outscoring their three opponents 5-1.

It's going to take more than confidence to beat the Netherlands on Saturday.

Will Barkley's guarantee prove correct?