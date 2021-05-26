Charles Barkley Makes His “Guarantee” For Lakers-Suns Game

During NBA on TNT’s “Game Break” between tonight’s playoff double header, hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley all gave their predictions for tonight’s Game-2 matchup between the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns and the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers.

Their pregame predictions started off with a split decision — Shaq going with the defending-champion Lakers and Kenny taking the 1-0 leading Suns.

The final pick came down to Barkley.

Through years as an NBA analyst, Chuck has become notorious for his ability to incorrectly pick a game’s winner. At this point, his famous “guarantees” are pretty much seen as a mark of doom for the team he picks.

Smashing his newly-installed “guarantee” button on set, Chuck picked his former Phoenix squad as guaranteed winners over the Lakers in Game 2.

Chuck is guaranteeing a Suns win tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/btSF7mDAXw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2021

The Suns claimed victory in Game 1 after some solid play from young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Booker showed his typical scoring prowess with a game-high 34 points while Ayton dominated down low with 21 points and 16 rebounds. These impressive performances were much needed for Phoenix as veteran point guard Chris Paul battled through a shoulder injury suffered in the first half.

The Lakers’ stars didn’t shine quite as brightly in Game 1. Superstar forward Anthony Davis struggled mightily in the opening contest — logging just 13 points on a wildly-inefficient 31.3 percent from the field.

If Los Angeles wants to bust Barkley’s guarantee, Davis and the rest of the squad will need to pick things up significantly in Game 2.

The Lakers currently lead the Suns 30-24 at the end of the first quarter.