Charles Barkley Makes His Thoughts On Brooklyn Nets Clear

Charles Barkley hasn't held back when expressing his distaste for Kyrie Irving's recent behavior. But after the Brooklyn Nets axed head coach Steve Nash yesterday, he really went off.

During yesterday's edition of the NBA on TNT, Barkley blamed the trio of Kyrie, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for the Nets' struggles. He believes that Nash was simply the fall guy for their failures through the first few games of the season.

"This is all on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons," Barkley said. "Steve Nash is a scapegoat."

It's no secret that the Nets' "Big 3" - specifically Kyrie and Simmons - haven't played to their standard through these first few games. Kyrie has looked distracted (one can easily figure out why) while Simmons has looked timid.

But Nash really shouldn't be let off the hook that easily.

Steve Nash has excused Kyrie Irving's behavior at every turn since being hired in 2020. Getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the First Round of the NBA playoffs last year could have been grounds for his firing then.

The Nets gave Nash one more chance and not only has he proven unable to unite the locker room or get any of his stars to make the other players look better, the team has become a national lampoon.

Nash may be the only one in the Nets organization to suffer for their 2-5 start with his job, but he's far from innocent here.

Will any of the other Nets players or front office members lose their jobs before the season is over?