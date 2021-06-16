Charles Barkley Makes His NBA Championship Pick Clear

The Milwaukee Bucks lead by double digits heading into the second half of their Game-5 matchup tonight — poised to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Many people have their opponent, the Brooklyn Nets, as favorites to take home the championship. But, Charles Barkley believes the Bucks have what it takes to go all the way.

During the NBA on TNT halftime show tonight, Barkley named Milwaukee as his NBA title favorite. Right after that though, he called them out for some boneheaded mistakes in tonight’s game.

“I think the Milwaukee Bucks are gonna win the world championship. … But they gotta be the dumbest team,” Barkley said.

"I think the Milwaukee Bucks are gonna win the world championship. … But they gotta be the dumbest team." – Chuck 😭 pic.twitter.com/AUsm2Bwhcs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2021

The Bucks looked to be in some major trouble earlier in the series when they dug themselves into a 2-0 hole. But, with injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee has crawled their way back into a 2-2 tie.

The Nets should be the Bucks’ biggest roadblock on the path to an NBA title, making tonight’s game extra critical. If they’re able to steal an away game and take a 3-2 lead heading back to Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squad have a solid chance to close out the series at home later this week.

Hopefully the “Chuck Guarantee” doesn’t come back to bite the Bucks as they continue their postseason run.