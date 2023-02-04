Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career.

Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

When asked about Brady, Barkley explained why the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career is "unparalleled." It comes down to the do-or-die nature of the NFL.

"To have every game be a Game 7 - I think what Tom Brady accomplished, his career is unparalleled," Barkley said.

Barkley added that Brady is "the most humble, cool G.O.A.T." he has ever been around.

Barkley made a good point about Brady's career. NFL players don't have the luxury of competing in a seven-game series.

In 10 Super Bowl appearances, Brady managed to get the best of his opponent seven times. His three losses were all by one possession.

Do you think Brady is the greatest athlete of all time?