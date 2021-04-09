Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Los Angeles Clippers

Former basketball star and current NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley has never been one to shy away from a hot take.

During last year’s NBA postseason, Chuck gave one of his famous “guarantees,” predicting the Los Angeles Clippers would 100 percent defeat the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. With that prediction shattered, Barkley sees the Clips in a bit of a different light in 2021.

Prior to the Clippers 113-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, the NBA host called the team out as a non-threat to compete for a title this season.

“They’re pretenders,” Barkley said.

Of course, this take sparked some backlash from Clippers fans on Twitter. Responding to these comments, the former 11-time All Star went on a hilarious rant.

“I’ve been poor, I’ve been rich, I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny, I’ve been old, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame and one thing I can always tell you, the Clippers have always sucked,” Barkley said.

"The Clippers have always sucked" This Chuck rant was something else 😭 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/8bb7eaR6bT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2021

Despite boasting some talented rosters over the past decade, the Clippers have time and time again failed to make it past the conference semifinals round. In fact, since the team’s inception back in 1970, the Los Angeles franchise has failed to reach the conference finals on each of their 15 playoff attempts.

With a new-look roster featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George starting in 2020, the Clippers were widely considered a strong title contender heading into last season. That championship dream was quickly squashed when the No. 3 seeded Nuggets took down the super-team in a seven-game conference semifinals series.

Collecting a 35-18 record so far on the 2021 season, the Clippers are yet again poised for a playoff run — holding a precarious No. 3 spot in a contentious Western Conference behind the Suns and Utah Jazz.

LA will look to prove Barkley wrong in this year’s NBA playoffs.