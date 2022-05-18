Charles Barkley Names 1 Major American City He 'Hates'

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If there's one thing Charles Barkley's going to do, it's speak his mind.

And after the Mavericks win over Phoenix Sunday night, meaning they'd advance to meet the Warriors in San Francisco, Chuck let his feelings about the city be known. Going as far as calling it "hell."

We’re going to hell, I mean San Francisco. I hate San Francisco. I just don’t like it. I have to like a city because y'all like it?

When fellow "Inside the NBA" analyst Shaquille O'Neal asked if Chuck planned on visiting Alcatraz, Barkley shot back:

Are we going to visit your family? A family reunion?

San Francisco is widely-regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in America. So it makes you wonder why Charles Barkley hates it so much.

His "Inside" partners looked visibly confused when the Hall of Famer referred to SF as "hell." But, Charles isn't usually one to move with the crowd.