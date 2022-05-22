Charles Barkley Names 1 NBA Fan Base He 'Hates'

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has been riding with the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

And when pressed by "Inside the NBA" co-analyst Kenny Smith why he thinks Dallas is the better team in the series, Chuck answered as only Chuck could.

I don't think they're the best team. I just can't pick the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious... I just wanna see these people suffer.

The Warriors are currently up 2-0 in the series after blowing the Mavs out in Game 1, and coming back from a huge deficit in Game 2.

Golden State is known for having some of the most vocal fans in basketball. And given the Dubs' success over the past half decade-plus, one could imagine how emboldened they feel to let their voices be heard.

They may not be the dynastic Warriors of years past, but they're still in position to compete for another championship with the same Big 3 and some new and younger faces.

The next game between the Mavericks and Warriors is Sunday in Dallas. We'll see how Charles Barkley's squad responds at home with its season effectively on the line.