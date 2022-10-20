Charles Barkley Names Greatest Sports Story Of All-Time

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There have been many great sports stories in history: Rags to riches tales like Conor McGregor and Kurt Warner, history-changers like Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson, and impossible achievements like Tom Brady's Super Bowls or Bill Russell's titles.

But for Charles Barkley, one man stands alone with the greatest sports story of all-time: LeBron James. Barkley explained that the fact LeBron has played at an elite level from their first day in the league, pointing to legends like the late-great Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett as examples of guys who weren't great from day one like LeBron was.

“I think what LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history,” Barkley said, via the New York Post. “For number one, you look at Kobe, Kevin Garnett, guys like that, they were not good players when they first got into the NBA. LeBron is the only player in my forty years in the NBA who played great from day one. And for him to turn into one of the best players ever, he’s never gotten in trouble, especially in this 24-hour news cycle with social media.

“For him to be as great as he’s been from the year 18 to where he’s at now, I think it’s one of the greatest stories in sports history. He was that good from day one.”

It's not a bad argument to make. As an athlete there are very few who come into the league in almost any sport and rank among its best from the beginning.

Factor in not only the success LeBron has had in bringing an NBA title to Cleveland, becoming one of the wealthiest basketball players of all-time, winning four NBA titles and reaching the NBA Finals 10 times makes for an incredible story.

