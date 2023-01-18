Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now.

Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. He said that the only other team that comes close is Houston (the current No. 1 team), who the Crimson Tide beat back in December.

“Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them play probably 4 times. They are the best team. Houston is right there with them, but they beat Houston. But just, off the top of my head, Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say.”

Barkley said that it's "painful" for him to admit that since he's an Auburn alum. But just because it's hard, that doesn't make it any less true.

Alabama are 16-2 this season with their only two losses coming against ranks UConn and Gonzaga teams. Meanwhile, they're unbeaten in SEC play with wins over the likes of Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Other impressive wins on their resume right now are Michigan State and North Carolina.

Nate Oats led Alabama to regular season and SEC Tournament titles en route to the Sweet 16 just two years ago. If he can do it again this year, he might cement himself as one of the best in college basketball.

Are Alabama the best team in the sport?