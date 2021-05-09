Charles Barkley Names The ‘Toughest’ Job In Sports

What’s the toughest coaching job in all of sports?

Charles Barkley revealed his pick earlier this week.

The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst believes the toughest job in all of sports – right now, anyway – is a head coaching job in the SEC. Barkley, an Auburn alum, believes the Tigers’ head football coach is the toughest gig in the country at the moment.

Barkley had major praise for Auburn’s new head coach, Bryan Harsin, who left Boise State to accept the gig with the Tigers.

“I admire the guy. He took the toughest job in sports. I mean in all of sports,” Barkley said of Harsin on The Paul Finebaum Show. “And I’m not saying that to be dramatic or anything Paul, you know how it is. You got the greatest football coach in history, in college football on the other side of the state. Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T. What he’s accomplished at Alabama is amazing. I always give him credit because he’s the greatest football coach ever in college. But our coach, what he did taking that job, I think it’s the hardest job in sports. I think it takes tremendous courage for him to leave Boise State. You know, he played at Boise, he grew up there. He could have stayed at Boise State for the next hundred years and won seven, eight games a year and live happily ever after.

“But for him to take the challenge to come to the greatest school in the world, Auburn University, and go against the greatest football coach ever, man, my hat is off to this guy. I’m gonna support him 110%. I cannot wait for football season to start. But man, you’ve got to give the guy some credit for taking this job. I mean that sincerely. To take the Auburn job, to go against what they got going over in Tuscaloosa, he believes in himself. He believes in himself, so I’m gonna believe in him.”

Toughest job in all of sports might be a stretch, but going up against Nick Saban is an incredibly tall task at the moment.

Auburn and Alabama are set to play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 this year.