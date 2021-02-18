Charles Barkley Names The Worst Fan Base In Sports History

Charles Barkley never shies away from giving his opinion. The former NBA star turned analyst shared several thoughts on a recent podcast appearance with Bill Simmons.

Among them: the worst fan bases in sports.

Barkley, who played collegiately at Auburn before going on to star in the NBA, believes the SEC has the worst fan bases in all of sports.

Saturday Down South transcribed Barkley’s thoughts on the SEC:

“You know who talks to me a lot about that? Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson. “They do the SEC, which are the worst fanbases in the history of civilization. ‘You don’t say everything good about my SEC school, I hate your ass.’ “When I’m in Alabama, I got friends who are like, ‘We on CBS this week. Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson hate us.’ I got Alabama fans saying, ‘Man, Verne Lundquist and Gary hate us.’ I’m like, ‘Why do you all think that?’ “I know Verne really well. And Gary I like, I don’t know him as well. “I said, ‘They don’t give a (expletive) who wins. I know both of those guys. They don’t give a (expletive) about Alabama-Auburn football. They are here to do their job. “But fans hear what they want to (expletive) hear, Bill. It’s that plain and simple.”

The SEC has arguably the most-passionate fan bases in all of sports, so it makes sense that they would be among the most-annoying, too.

We ranked the 10 college football fan bases with the worst reputations back in 2014.

Unsurprisingly, several SEC programs made the list.