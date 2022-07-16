Charles Barkley NSFW Video Goes Viral: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

An NSFW video of NBA legend Charles Barkley is making the rounds on social media this weekend.

Barkley recently attended an event a casino hotel in the Lake Tahoe area. During the event, the basketball analyst jumped on stage and grabbed the mic.

In the now viral video, Barkley sends a message to gay and transgender people. He also has some explicit language for those who may give gay or transgender people "trouble."

“If you are gay or transgender, I love you," he said. "And if anybody gives you s—t, you tell [them] Charles says ‘f—k you!’”

Barkley is receiving major praise for calling out homophobic individuals.

"This is why Charles Barkley is the greatest Basketball Player of all time," Jerome said.

"This is fantastic," wrote Karen Spiegelman.

"[Barkley] is a walking W He and Shaq are just genuinely great dudes," said Jason Brinkmeier.

"I'm not into sports, but hearing a big name commentator say this is pretty awesome!," said Azure Scribe.

Well done, Chuck.

Barkley will continue working for TNT when the 2022-23 NBA season begins later this year.