Charles Barkley Opens Up About His Relationship With Shaq

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal often get under each other’s skin on TNT’s Inside the NBA. While typically done in a jovial manner, the Hall of Famers aren’t afraid to bicker when they frequently don’t see eye to eye.

Sir Charles wouldn’t have it any other way.

On The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward asked Barkley if he feels they ever go too far. He responded in vintage Barkley fashion: “I hope I piss him off.”

“He gets so pissed and I love it” Chuck and @SHAQ have the best relationship 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfVIjmgtij — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 2, 2022

While O’Neal dominated everyone, Barkley told Green that they — and just about everyone else who’s ever played in the NBA — can’t physically overpower the opposition the same way.

“Nobody’s like you and Wilt Chamberlain,” Barkley said, There’s a strategy. Like me and Kenny [Anderson] and Dray, we need to have a strategy every night.”

Barkley added that Shaq “refuses to listen to that” and attempts to shut down an argument by pointing to his three championships. However, as Barkley often points out, that’s often not pertinent to the conversation at hand. Barkley tends to get under the Big Aristotle’s skin by questioning his basketball acumen.

“I know every time I call him out on his strategy he gets so pissed, and I love it.”

As much as they push each other buttons, Barkley and Shaq always seem able to laugh off their disagreements.