Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars.

On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.

At the time, Barkley expressed how much he admired the outfit. Shaquille O'Neal then challenged him to wear it at some point. Barkley accepted the challenge.

The NBA legend rocked the outfit on Monday night.

Barkley even modeled the outfit during Monday night's edition of Inside the NBA.

The video's pretty incredible. Take a look.

Never change, Chuck.

The NBA Playoffs, meanwhile, continue on Tuesday night. The Sixers and Heat begin the night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Their series is tied at two games apiece.

The Mavericks and Suns, also tied at two games each, get going at 10 p.m. ET.