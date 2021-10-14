Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Performance Tonight

Charles Barkley is known for his basketball takes, but he joined the hockey world on Wednesday evening.

The NBA Hall of Famer, who covers the league for Turner Sports, joined the network’s inaugural NHL broadcast on Wednesday night.

Barkley, alongside Wayne Gretzky and Turner Sports’ other NHL analysts, covered the start of the league season. Fans seemed to enjoy his performance.

Charles Barkley has always been a big Hockey fan 😂 @BR_OpenIce @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/3rcklHaSbF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2021

Fans were particularly amused by Barkley’s interactions with Gretzky. He didn’t hold back with the Great One, either.

Very funny moment just now on TNT as the studio show showed Wayne Gretzky fighting Neal Broten. Charles Barkley: Did you lose to a guy with a perm?

Gretzky: Yeah, I did. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 13, 2021

Gretzky didn’t hold back either, though. The legendary NHL star had his way with Barkley during a shootout competition.

Fans loved Barkley’s chemistry with the NHL guys.

“TNT’s pregame show was … fantastic? Please keep Charles Barkley,” one fan tweeted.

“Charles Barkley is the mandatory first-episode guest of any sports studio show. This rule cannot be broken,” another fan added.

“Wayne Gretzky just took shots on Charles Barkley on live TV and I’m not even sure what NBC did for the past decade,” one fan wrote.

Fans enjoyed Turner Sports’ NHL coverage as a whole.

Turner Sports will debut its brand new NHL on TNT studio tonight 🥅 ➖ 1000 sq ft of LED tiles

➖ First-of-its-kind front projection tech

➖ Tonight's talent: Liam McHugh, Wayne Gretzky, special guest Charles Barkley Turner is paying $225M per year for the NHL's “B” TV package. pic.twitter.com/5qLCXNLefG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 13, 2021

Charles Barkley just makes for very good sports television. That is extremely clear at this point.