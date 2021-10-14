The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Performance Tonight

Charles Barkley is known for his basketball takes, but he joined the hockey world on Wednesday evening.

The NBA Hall of Famer, who covers the league for Turner Sports, joined the network’s inaugural NHL broadcast on Wednesday night.

Barkley, alongside Wayne Gretzky and Turner Sports’ other NHL analysts, covered the start of the league season. Fans seemed to enjoy his performance.

Fans were particularly amused by Barkley’s interactions with Gretzky. He didn’t hold back with the Great One, either.

Gretzky didn’t hold back either, though. The legendary NHL star had his way with Barkley during a shootout competition.

Fans loved Barkley’s chemistry with the NHL guys.

“TNT’s pregame show was … fantastic? Please keep Charles Barkley,” one fan tweeted.

Charles Barkley is the mandatory first-episode guest of any sports studio show. This rule cannot be broken,” another fan added.

Wayne Gretzky just took shots on Charles Barkley on live TV and I’m not even sure what NBC did for the past decade,” one fan wrote.

Fans enjoyed Turner Sports’ NHL coverage as a whole.

Charles Barkley just makes for very good sports television. That is extremely clear at this point.

