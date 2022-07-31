Charles Barkley 'Pissed Off' At LIV Golf Criticism: Fans React

NBA legend Charles Barkley is not happy about all the criticism LIV Golf has been receiving as of late.

“Some of this LIV stuff has really pissed me off, to be honest with you. People use a word like ‘sportswashing,’ ‘blood money,’ and that really pisses me off,” Barkley told Outkick’s Clay Travis. “These guys have the right to make money any way they want to.”

He added, “I don’t like “selective outrage” as you grab your iPhone that’s made in China. You guys are killing me…I’m not gonna let you guys bad mouth these (LIV golfers). You’re selective in what you’re mad about. So that’s probably the only time I really got mad recently.”

Some strong comments from Chuck.

"Awesome stuff from Charles Barkley, as per usual," wrote Mark Harris.

"Man do I love Charles Barkley," said Mike Vukovcan.

"Terrific stuff from the always terrific Charles Barkley," said Chad Withrow.

Charles Barkley has never been afraid to speak his mind, but he's not immune to criticism.

With that being said, the criticism surrounding LIV Golf has probably gone a bit far. Few would turn down the million-dollar offers the Saudi-back league hands out.

In fact, it's pretty stunning Barkley turned the company down.