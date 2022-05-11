Charles Barkley Praises College Basketball Coach For Tremendous Job

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Ever since taking over the Auburn Tiger, Bruce Pearl has led the men's basketball program to new heights.

A down year in 2020-21 hasn't stopped the Tigers from being one of the best collegiate programs in the country. With a Final Four appearance and two Round of 32 showings, Auburn alums are loving what Pearl is doing.

That includes former Auburn and NBA star Charles Barkley. Earlier this morning, he raved about what Pearl has done since taking over the program.

Here's what he said, via 247Sports:

“It was an interesting year for Auburn because it ended on a down note,” Barkley said Wednesday before the 2022 Regions Tradition celebrity golf event in Hoover. “I love Bruce Pearl. To tell you how far Auburn basketball has come: I never thought we would get to the point where we win an NCAA game, and people would be disappointed. That’s a credit to him. “I told him privately — and I’ll tell him publicly, too: ‘Think about that.’ … That’s a credit to Coach Pearl and his staff — the notion that Auburn actually won a March Madness game, and then they lost, and we were disappointed.”

Pearl and company have won at least 25 games in four of the last five seasons - with the only exception being a shortened season.

Can he lead the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament next year?