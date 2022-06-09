Charles Barkley Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Decision

Phil Mickelson has taken a great deal of heat for his decision to join the new Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, a "really good friend" of Mickelson's, says Lefty deserves a lot of the criticism coming his way.

Barkley says he told Mickelson to issue a public apology on camera because "statements don’t do anything for me.”

“I told him he needs to let somebody see your face, apologize and then get on with your life," he added. "The people that are going to forgive you are going to forgive you and the people that ain’t going to forgive you, ain’t going to forgive you.”

Mickelson, along with some other big names like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, took a massive paycheck to join the LIV Tour. Given the history of human rights violations committed by the Saudi Arabian government, many have questioned the morality of playing for the new tour.

Barkley doesn't judge the players for getting their money.

“I understand why some of the guys are going,” he said, per the Morning Read. “They’re independent contractors. I don’t judge them for taking that money, especially some of the numbers they’re throwing around. Come on, you can’t turn that money down.”

Mickelson was among the 17 golfers suspended by the PGA Tour for their participation in the LIV Tour.