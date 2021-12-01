Charles Barkley Refused To Say 2 Words On Tuesday Night

There are only two words that an Auburn legend can never utter: “Roll Tide.” On Tuesday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” on TNT, Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley played the “Whisper Challenge” game against Kenny Smith.

“The Jet” tried to get Barkley to mutter the phrase “Roll Tide,” but the Tigers alum wasn’t having it.

"I'm reading his lips! I know how to read lips!" 😂 The #InsideTheNBA crew attempt the Whisper Challenge pic.twitter.com/xJc4SyJKHk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 1, 2021

Barkley has been very open about the love for his university in the past. “The Round Mound of Rebound” was a three-time All-SEC selection at Auburn, averaging 14 points and 10 assists per as a 6-foot-6 center.

As a proud Tiger, there’s likely nothing anyone can do to make Sir Charles to say those words.

Barkley’s school almost captured an Iron Bowl win on Saturday. It took four overtimes for Alabama to pull past 6-5 Auburn. The Tigers held a small lead for most of the game, but let the Tide hang around too long.

Alabama ties it up late in the fourth… THE IRON BOWL IS HEADED TO OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Tojel1Uk0I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

Bama’s Bryce Young led the offense on a 98-yard drive in the final minutes to send the game to the first OT. Nick Saban‘s squad was eventually able to win out in the fourth frame.

Expect Charles Barkley to root against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama takes on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.