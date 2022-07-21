Charles Barkley Reportedly Makes Notable Decision With LIV Golf

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

LIV Golf continues to try and pry the biggest names in American golf out of the PGA Tour. And Charles Barkley is no exception.

According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has agreed to play in the LIV's next Pro-Am event. But Barkley also anticipates an offer from LIV Golf to be one of their broadcasters as well.

Per the report, Barkley had dinner with LIV Golf executive Greg Norman this week. That dinner included a conversation about Barkley joining Norman's organization as a broadcaster.

LIV Golf have already landed some of the biggest names in golf from Phil Mickelson to Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Now they're working to add some of the top broadcasters to further legitimize their growing rivalry with the PGA Tour.

Over the past few weeks, LIV Golf have successfully recruited Arlo White to their broadcast team. They reportedly intend to add NBC's David Feherty to their lineup as well.

Charles Barkley may not be a golfer of Dustin Johnson's skill (or most Korn Ferry Tour golfers' skill), but he's passionate about the game and channels his passion about anything into fun analysis.

His current contract with TNT reportedly runs three years for $30 million. It will be interesting to see what kind of offer LIV Golf makes to bring him into the fold.

Will Charles Barkley be the latest American to join LIV Golf?