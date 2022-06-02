Charles Barkley Reveals 1 Type Of Person He Never Trusts

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley is providing some good life tips during his commentary of The Match on Wednesday night.

The legendary NBA star turned broadcaster revealed there's one type of person he doesn't trust.

People who don't get mad.

“I don’t trust people who don’t get mad," he said.

Barkley is one of the most-outspoken people on television, so it's not surprising to hear him take this point of view.

This is especially true of the golf course, by the way.

Who doesn't get mad when playing golf?