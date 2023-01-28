Charles Barkley Reveals Hilarious Reason He Chose Auburn

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 28: Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Per usual, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley kept it all the way real while being interviewed during Saturday's SEC/Big-12 Challenge on ESPN.

When asked by announcers Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw why he ultimately chose to attend Auburn back in the 80's, Barkley was as straightforward as it gets:

They sucked, to be honest with you. I tell all of these kids if you want an education, you get an education anywhere. But the No. 1 thing you look at if you're going to a school is playing time.

Chuck also said that the two other schools he was looking at were Alabama and UAB but he ultimately chose the Tigers because he knew he'd get on the court which he says was the best decision he ever made.

With this stupid ass transfer portal we've got going on in America today ... you knew that quarterback or the guy was good, why would you go to the school when you know there's a great player already there? ... I was looking at Alabama, Auburn, UAB - UAB was my first choice - Then I looked at Alabama. When I went to Auburn, they weren't very good, and I wanted to play. It turned into the best decision ever.

Hard to argue with the results.