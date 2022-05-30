Charles Barkley Reveals His 2023 NBA Champions Prediction

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Forget the 2022 NBA Finals, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley is already laying down his prediction for next year's champs.

After the Golden State Warriors took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five in the Western Conference Finals, Chuck went on-record that the Clippers are the team to beat in 2023.

This year, to me, was kind of a fluke because next year, Phoenix — I don’t know what the hell happened to Phoenix — but [the Mavs] are not gonna be better than Denver cause Denver’s getting everybody back healthy. You know the Lakers are gonna do something. They’re not gonna be better than the Warriors, so to me they gotta—. My favorite next year is gonna be the Clippers. When they get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back healthy, with all the trades they made.

Given all the injuries the Tyronn Lue's squad sustained this past season, it's amazing that they were even in playoff contention.

With a full season of PG and Kawhi, Charles Barkley could be onto something.

In recent days, several reports have proposed the Clippers making a run at Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.