Charles Barkley Reveals His Plan For Broadcasting Future

NBA on TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley revealed his retirement plans in true Chuck fashion.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Barkley was asked about how long he plans to stay with the “Inside the NBA” crew. And according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Barkley plans to call it quits once his contract runs out.

At the end of the call, Barkley was asked how much longer he'll continue to be a broadcaster. Barkley, 59, says he has 2 years left on his contract "and that's probably going to be it for me." …. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 15, 2022

The soon-to-be 59-year-old has two more years left on his deal with Turner. “And that’s probably going to be it for me,” Barkley said.

“It’s been a great, great thing,” Barkley explained. “I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.”

“And I don’t want to die on TV,” the Hall of Famer continued. “I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

This isn’t the first time Charles has talked about retiring. He said the same thing back in 2015 before signing the deal he’s in now. Back in November, his “Inside the NBA” partner Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t buying it.

“He’s never gonna quit,” O’Neal said via the New York Post. “Charles is gonna be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. … This is what we do and what we live for. … We keep each other going. Look, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve heard that spiel before, but he’s gonna be here till the wheels fall off.”

Charles Barkley has long been one of the entertaining voices on basketball television. We sure hope he sticks around for 2023 and beyond!