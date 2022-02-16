Charles Barkley’s retirement from broadcasting is reportedly on the horizon.

According to NBA insider Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Barkley has revealed that he has two years remaining on his contract with TNT. And after that deal expires, he plans to retire.

“I’ll be 61 when I finish out my contract. I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting next to old fat-ass Shaq and drop dead,” Barkley said on a TNT conference call to promote All-Star Weekend, fitting with the classic humor that’s made him such a successful broadcaster over the years.

Charles Barkley reveals he’s got 2 years left on his TNT contract, and then he’ll probably retire. (via @townbrad) “I don’t want to die on TV… I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat ass SHAQ waiting to drop dead.” pic.twitter.com/arLkpRkHFe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 15, 2022

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Lmaooo Shaq caught a wild stray. We gon miss you Chuck,” one fan wrote.

“Nahh bruh renew that contract them halftime shows will not be the same,” another said.

“Damn this is so sad man. Dudes easily my favorite person on TV right now,” another added.

Just thinking about this breaks my heart. The core 4 on Inside the NBA are irreplaceable. https://t.co/CJ0oMVl8UA — Luke Kilgore (@LukeBothWays54) February 16, 2022

Barkley, 58, joined TNT’s Inside the NBA in 2000. Since then, the retired NBA superstar and his co-hosts — Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith — have won fifteen Sports Emmy Awards. Barkley has also claimed four individual awards as a studio analyst.