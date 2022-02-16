The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charles Barkley Reveals His Retirement Plans: NBA Fans React

kenny smith and charles barkley of turner sportsLAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: NBA analysts Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley’s retirement from broadcasting is reportedly on the horizon.

According to NBA insider Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Barkley has revealed that he has two years remaining on his contract with TNT. And after that deal expires, he plans to retire.

“I’ll be 61 when I finish out my contract. I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting next to old fat-ass Shaq and drop dead,” Barkley said on a TNT conference call to promote All-Star Weekend, fitting with the classic humor that’s made him such a successful broadcaster over the years.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Lmaooo Shaq caught a wild stray. We gon miss you Chuck,” one fan wrote.

“Nahh bruh renew that contract them halftime shows will not be the same,” another said.

“Damn this is so sad man. Dudes easily my favorite person on TV right now,” another added.

Barkley, 58, joined TNT’s Inside the NBA in 2000. Since then, the retired NBA superstar and his co-hosts — Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith — have won fifteen Sports Emmy Awards. Barkley has also claimed four individual awards as a studio analyst.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.