Charles Barkley Reveals How Tom Brady Inspired Him

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson fell to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeCheambeau in “The Match.”

Rodgers was a putting machine as he and Bryson won 3&2. During the match, former NBA legend Charles Barkley was on the call – just a year after playing alongside Mickelson.

At one point during the broadcast, Barkley remarked about how Brady inspired him after seeing his work ethic in a previous edition of The “Match.”

“The last match that I televised with you guys, Saturday morning [Brady] went out and hit balls for like, 10 hours straight,” Barkley said. “He got up Sunday and played 18 holes before the match.”

Here’s more of what he said, via Yahoo Sports:

“When I got to the course, he was in the parking lot running wind sprints. And I said, ‘Man Tom Brady inspired me to want to work harder on my golf game.’ This dude – eight hours Saturday, 18 holes Sunday, and then he’s doing wind sprints in the parking lot because training camp started the next week. That’s incredible man. It inspired me.”

Being inspired by Brady has paid off, at least for Chuck’s golf swing. The NBA legend has been putting plenty of work into his new swing and it’s paying off big time.

Perhaps we’ll see Chuck back on the course for “The Match” next year.