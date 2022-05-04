Charles Barkley Reveals If He Thinks Controversial Play Was "Dirty"

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley defended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks a bit after Steve Kerr's postgame comments.

Following Brooks' ejection for a flagrant foul 2 that left Gary Payton II with a broken elbow, the Warriors coach said that he "broke the code."

Barkley didn't agree. Telling the "Inside" crew:

It was an accident. I don't think Dillon Brooks is a dirty player. But, first I want to say: guys, when you fall out the air, please don't try to catch yourself. ... When I first got to the 76ers they were like, "Guys, when you fall get your hands up." Because elbows, fingers and wrists, they will give, and you will break them.

But man, the code is we don't try to hurt each other and Dillon Brooks has never proven to me he's a dirty player. Sometimes you hit a guy and he gets hurt. I think that was an accident.

Shaquille O'Neal didn't agree. Saying that Brooks may not have broken it on purpose, but he did break the code. Pointing to the fact that he didn't jump, and he hit GP2 in the head.

Now the NBA may be weighing a suspension the 26-year-old ahead of Saturday's Game 3 in The Bay.