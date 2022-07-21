Charles Barkley Reveals 'Perfect' Scenario For His Broadcasting Future

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

The LIV Golf Series continues to poach both players and broadcasters from the PGA Tour. NBA analyst Charles Barkley could be next.

According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has agreed to play in the LIV's next Pro-Am event. The star analyst also anticipates an offer from LIV Golf to be one of their broadcasters as well.

But would he be able to do both? A recent comment from Barkley suggests that would be the "perfect" scenario for him moving forward.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told The Post of Turner and LIV.

His current contract with TNT reportedly runs three years for $30 million.

Over the past few months, LIV Golf has handed out a series of ridiculous contracts. Phil Mickelson landed a $200 million deal while Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau each earned over $100 million for signing with the new golf league.

It's unclear what the top broadcasters would make, but Barkley could see a significant pay raise by joining LIV Golf.